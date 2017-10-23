Get your Shopping List Prepared! We are Counting Down to the next Edition of Mente de Moda themed ‘Gidi Depot’ | Sunday, November 5th

Did you get the memo? The countdown has begun for the next exciting edition of Mente de Moda! To skip the long intro, we have answered a few of your potential burning questions below, so glance through to ensure you’re updated with all of the juice!

Date: Sunday, November 5th, 2017.

Venue: Bics Garden, B 20, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Any Action Taking Place?

There is always something exciting going down at every edition of Mente de Moda, and this month is no exception. Last month we had cool Mente de Moda merchandise for our Ibadan family. This month we’ve got;

Live Poetry

Chicken wing eating competition

Table tennis + Board Games

Acrylic painting on old or new leather goods or jeans courtesy the Jessica Soares Company

Celebrity Guest Appearances

Are there still stalls available?

Fortunately, you can still book a stall at www.mentedemoda.com. Remember the early birds always get the worm, so look out for the promo discounts before they run out.

Who’s on the Decks of Steel This Time Around?

We fully understand that music is life! This is why it’s our prerogative to bring you sounds from the best DJs in Lagos every single time. For The Gidi Depot Edition we will be having DJ Joey and Dj Delpizo who both are quickly turning to house favorites playing, so expect a vibrant and buzzing atmosphere.

What vendors can you expect?

Our passion for local retail is what drives our platform to be such a useful tool for entrepreneurs that are not new to the system like:

Soul Orange Vintage who pride themselves in stocking the finest quality vintage apparel at impressive prices.

Aroma Gold & Arabian Oud Corner, Two brands who stock relatively similar items (oud oil & scents) but dynamic and different in their scent selections, while the later provides oud options in form of finished products such as Eau de toilette bottled perfumes, Aroma Gold would be a go to option for a wide range of oils that last on the skin and ooze opulence.

Indulge 247, Nigerian design brand that provide ready to wear pieces to absolutely gush over for prices that would make your jaw drop even lower.

Including new vendors like : Funke’s Hut Marigold Hairs, Candy’s Secret offering aphrodisiac solutions for adults. And more familiar brands like Curban Place, Luxe Boulevard, Cassa Hair, 1407 Style, Impressions by Tolani.

Be sure to come equipped with a shopping list.

Mente de Moda is proudly supported by :

Garm Spot, 2516 Security, NdaniTv, Kracks Tv, Blind Spot, Enjoy Lagos, YNaija, StyleVitae, Mariam Adeyemi.com, Awe Lagos, Culture Custodian, Pulse.ng, and Postmyevents.

—————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content