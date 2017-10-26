Malabu Oil Deal: FG recovers $85m Stolen Funds from UK – AGF Malami

The federal government has recovered $85 million from the United Kingdom which is part of the stolen funds from the Malibu Oil deal, a statement credited to Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has said.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Presidential media aide Bashir Ahmad on Thursday. See below:

The Federal Government recovers $85 million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal. — AGF Malami SAN — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 26, 2017

Details later…