Mercy Aigbe loses Father

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has lost her father.
The actress made the revelation on her Instagram, sharing a photo with the caption:
Rest on Dad 😰😰😰😰😰
See the post below:
Inspired!
30.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has lost her father.
The actress made the revelation on her Instagram, sharing a photo with the caption:
Rest on Dad 😰😰😰😰😰
See the post below:
A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline