New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Runtown – Why

DJ Neptune is out with a brand new single – Why – off his yet to be released G.R.E.A.T.N.E.S.S album. The album release is scheduled for November 2017.
The new track features “Mad over you Crooner” Runtown, and was produced by Del B.
Listen below:
Inspired!
14.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
DJ Neptune is out with a brand new single – Why – off his yet to be released G.R.E.A.T.N.E.S.S album. The album release is scheduled for November 2017.
The new track features “Mad over you Crooner” Runtown, and was produced by Del B.
Listen below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline