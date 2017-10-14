BellaNaija

New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Runtown – Why

DJ Neptune is out with a brand new single – Why – off his yet to be released G.R.E.A.T.N.E.S.S album. The album release is scheduled for November 2017.

The new track features “Mad over you Crooner” Runtown, and was produced by Del B.

