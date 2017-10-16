It’s a Silver Jubilee! Red Star Express Plc celebrates its 25th Anniversary in Grand Style

One of Nigeria’s leading logistics company Red Star Express Plc, commemorated its Twenty-Fifth (25th) anniversary in grand Style, recently in Lagos. The company began its celebration with the unveil of a 3D version of the 25th anniversary logo few months back, embarked on a Corporate Social Responsibility tagged ‘SME 1000’ for upcoming entrepreneurs, organized a silver jubilee Annual General Meeting, amongst others. The peak of the celebration was however organized to appreciate staff, customers and all those who had in one way or the other contributed to the success of the company since its existence 25 years ago.

Considered one of the top logistics companies, Red Star Express Plc had been at the fore-front of touching and improving lives for 25 years, and providing quality delivery services people know and trust.

According to the Group Managing Director, Red Star Express Plc, Olusola Obabori, “My number one objective is to make Red Star a bigger and more profitable company, which is why some of our initiatives right now are to open opportunities in sectors we are not currently operating in”. With Nigeria coming out of recession, we are optimistic about the future of business.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Company, Mohammed H. Koguna, stated, “I would like to thank the founders – Sonny Allison, Patrick Nwosu, and Eddy Olafeso, for daring to dream; and for showing clearly that Nigerians can set up and run a company that would compete favourably with foreign companies”. He further commended the entire management, staff and customers for their loyalty and selfless service delivery over the years.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary theme ‘Building for the long haul’, the Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Red Star Express Plc., Victor Ukwat, said, “The difference we have made in 25 years is in our services and continuous innovations to leave our customers satisfied at all times”.

The Guest Speaker of the Occasion, and Chairman First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika pointed out in her speech that, having values pays. According to her, having great values and abiding by it has great reward for a length of time, your value system will protect you on your worst days. It will preserve in times of trouble. Let your vision live, let it grow, let it continue to be a value creator. A company that wants to build for the long haul must have the courage to embrace change, your life is a stage and you have an audience. Someday, the things you do as a company would speak for or against you, if you teach people to cheat for you, they will cheat for you.

She reiterated that, having the right values and not compromising pays. It’s about raising entrepreneurs within the enterprise. The importance of making employees vision sharers to keep the business growing is very important.

Maher Hasbini, Managing Director, Middle East, Indian Sub, Africa and Turkey Region, FedEx also graced the occasion.

In the euphoria of the celebration, the anniversary cake was cut, website was unveiled and awards were given, amongst other activities to make every invited high-spirited activities of good cheer.

Red Star Express is a licensee of FedEx (Federal Express), and one of the most reputable companies in the Nigeria logistics industry. Incorporated in October 1992, the company provides a portfolio of logistics solution which includes domestic and international deliveries, freight forwarding, integrated warehousing and haulage services, information and document management, e-Commerce order fulfillment services. Red Star became an Associate of TNT following the acquisition of TNT by FedEx in 2016.

