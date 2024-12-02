Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Awosika, Maymunah Kadiri, Others Inspire Women at FSDH’s Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit

Events Promotions

Lagos, Get Ready to Shop! The Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace Event Is Coming on December 13th!

Beauty Events Promotions

MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Events Promotions

realme C61 launches in Nigeria with Unbeatable Durability and Champion Performance | Get the scoop

Events News Promotions

Inspire to Excel by Abiola Inspires: Unlock Your Potential & Win $1,000 at the Launch Pad Segment

BN TV Events News Style

Discover the Next Generation of Nigerian Fashion Talents at the NSFDW 2024 This Saturday

Events Promotions

Power-Packed Speaker Lineup Announced for AOT Lagos 6.0 Featuring Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Industry Leaders

Events News Promotions

Lagos Fringe 2024 Concludes with a Vibrant Showcase of Creativity and Global Collaboration

BN TV Events Style

A Glimpse of Luxury: See How Abisola Kola-Daisi Stunned at Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise [WATCH]

Events News Promotions

Celebrating Excellence! PalmPay Wins Big with “Best Use of Social Media – Fintech” Award

Events

Awosika, Maymunah Kadiri, Others Inspire Women at FSDH’s Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

From the Middle, Ibukun Awosika, keynote speaker at FSDH WIBI Summit 2024, flanked on the left by Dr Bukola Smith, MD/CEO, FSDH Merchant Bank, Toyin Owolabi, MD/CEO FSDH Asset Management, Dr Maymunah Kadiri, Psychiatrist and Physiotherapist, and to the left by Stella Marie Omogbai, Executive Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, Hakeem Muhammed, Divisional Head, FSDH Merchant Bank, and Adebola Oruma, Head, Gender Desk, Bank of Industry.

FSDH successfully hosted the fourth edition of its Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit, themed “She Transcends: Spurring Women to Build Enduring Businesses and Careers.”

The hybrid event, held on Thursday, November 28th 2024 at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos and streamed online, brought together notable speakers and attendees to discuss strategies for empowering women in business and career.

In her keynote address, Ibukun Awosika stressed the importance of investing in women’s talents for nation-building.

Any nation that does not nurture its women population is losing so much and will never reach its full potential, she affirmed. She shared her entrepreneurial journey, urging women to embrace self-awareness, define their purpose, and make decisions tailored to their goals.

The panel session further deepened the conversations with insights from experts across various fields. Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, a psychotherapist and mental health advocate, spoke passionately about prioritizing mental well-being as a foundation for personal and professional success.

Toyin Owolabi, MD/CEO of FSDH Asset Management, provided attendees with actionable strategies for wealth creation and financial stability, while Adebola Oruma, Head of the Gender Business Desk at the Bank of Industry, shed light on funding opportunities and resources available to women entrepreneurs, encouraging them to take full advantage of these tools to grow their businesses.

The summit also celebrated trailblazing awardees while fostering valuable connections and equipping attendees with tools to build thriving businesses.

Catch all the highlights from this impactful event here.

For more information about WIBI, please click here.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php