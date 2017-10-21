BellaNaija

Inspired!

Too sweet! Actress Seyi Edun surprises beau Adeniyi Johnson in Texas

21.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Seyi Edun

Yoruba actress Seyi Edun surprised her partner Adeniyi Johnson recently in Texas.

The actress best known as Shai shared a video on her Instagram page revealing the sweet moment. Adeniyi has been in Texas for some time now for an Award event.

She captioned the video:

I might not be the best of woman, or the most beautiful but I’m set out to make my world and that of my darling beautiful… I fought him intentionally refused to take his calls and didn’t call him because that’s the only way my plan can work. I imagined the smile and happiness plus his reaction when he sees me in America unaware and unannounced. Today one of my many mission and dreams is accomplished!! Thanks Ademi for being who you are .. love you with your flaws and thanks for taking me as I am… I’m sorry I got u this way. we both agree on newness and I think this is it .. love you❤❤❤ and he ran away @adeniyijohnson 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 … @wumitoriolathanks love my planning commitee 😅😅 @tawaajisefinni I shock u babe🤣🤣🤣🤣 com.n beat me 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Watch:

I might not be the best of woman, or the most beautiful but I'm set out to make my world and that of my darling beautiful… I fought him intentionally refused to take his calls and didn't call him because that's the only way my plan can work.. I imagined the smile and happiness plus his reaction when he sees me in America unaware and unannounced.. Today one of my many mission and dreams is accomplished!! Thanks Ademi for being who you are .. love you with your flaws and thanks for taking me as I am… I'm sorry I got u this way.. we both agree on newness and I think this is it .. love you❤❤❤ and he ran away @adeniyijohnson 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 … @wumitoriola thanks love my planning commitee 😅😅 @tawaajisefinni i shock u babe🤣🤣🤣🤣 com.n beat me 🤣🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Oluwaseyi Edun (Ashaby) (@i_am_shai) on

I got u @adeniyijohnson love u always ❤❤❤ part2 thanks @oduaimageawards

A post shared by Oluwaseyi Edun (Ashaby) (@i_am_shai) on

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija