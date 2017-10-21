Too sweet! Actress Seyi Edun surprises beau Adeniyi Johnson in Texas

Yoruba actress Seyi Edun surprised her partner Adeniyi Johnson recently in Texas.

The actress best known as Shai shared a video on her Instagram page revealing the sweet moment. Adeniyi has been in Texas for some time now for an Award event.

She captioned the video:

I might not be the best of woman, or the most beautiful but I’m set out to make my world and that of my darling beautiful… I fought him intentionally refused to take his calls and didn’t call him because that’s the only way my plan can work. I imagined the smile and happiness plus his reaction when he sees me in America unaware and unannounced. Today one of my many mission and dreams is accomplished!! Thanks Ademi for being who you are .. love you with your flaws and thanks for taking me as I am… I’m sorry I got u this way. we both agree on newness and I think this is it .. love you❤❤❤ and he ran away @adeniyijohnson 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 … @wumitoriolathanks love my planning commitee 😅😅 @tawaajisefinni I shock u babe🤣🤣🤣🤣 com.n beat me 🤣🤣🤣🤣