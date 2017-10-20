BellaNaija

BN Living Sweet Spot: The Alakija Family Shoot is all Shades of Beautiful

20.10.2017

In Nigeria, the family is both the basic unit of society as well as the root of our culture. It is an important source of encouragement and love.

We are always so excited when we see generations of family assemble together to celebrate.

Banke Alakija Balogun and her mum, radiant Ambila Alakija both celebrated their birthdays on the same day. The beautiful family decided to use the opportunity to take family photos which turned out to be a creation of fun and sweet memories. From dancing to dabbing, this family shoot shows so much love and excitement!

Look out for the family’s “James Bond” pose.

BellaNaija Living wishes the family and celebrants more years of fulfillment and prosperity.

Banke the celebrant.

 

Stunning Mama (Celebrant)

Dapper Twin Brothers

Mama and dear children

Patriarch and Matriarch 

Family Portrait

  

Strike a fun pose!

Dab!

Credits
Photography: @photographercharlie
Event Planner: @enthyst_events
Stylist: @enthystfashionklink
Makeup: @belle_bedazzled

4 Comments on BN Living Sweet Spot: The Alakija Family Shoot is all Shades of Beautiful
  • ladyb October 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    gorgeous

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Michy October 20, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Beautiful family

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ms B October 20, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Sweet sweet sweet

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • wow October 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Banke is still beautiful as ever and I love her calm nature. Beautiful family photos. Mama and Papa chemistry is so inspiring..lol. God please bless me with a loving husband and children and cause us to grow old together. Amen!

    Love this! 5 Reply
