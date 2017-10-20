BN Living Sweet Spot: The Alakija Family Shoot is all Shades of Beautiful

In Nigeria, the family is both the basic unit of society as well as the root of our culture. It is an important source of encouragement and love.

We are always so excited when we see generations of family assemble together to celebrate.

Banke Alakija Balogun and her mum, radiant Ambila Alakija both celebrated their birthdays on the same day. The beautiful family decided to use the opportunity to take family photos which turned out to be a creation of fun and sweet memories. From dancing to dabbing, this family shoot shows so much love and excitement!

Look out for the family’s “James Bond” pose.

BellaNaija Living wishes the family and celebrants more years of fulfillment and prosperity.

Banke the celebrant.

Stunning Mama (Celebrant)

Dapper Twin Brothers

Mama and dear children

Patriarch and Matriarch

Family Portrait

Strike a fun pose!

Dab!

Credits

Photography: @photographercharlie

Event Planner: @enthyst_events

Stylist: @enthystfashionklink

Makeup: @belle_bedazzled