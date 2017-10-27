BellaNaija

HRH Sanusi Lamido, Omawumi, & Wande Coal attend the Grand Finale of Union Bank’s 100th Year Anniversary

Emeka Emuwa, Cyril Udo, and Nike Akande award customers

Union Bank celebrated the grand finale of its 100-year anniversary yesterday in Lagos with two events held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island.

The day kicked off with a thought leadership conference tagged ‘The Next 100: A Call to Action’ which featured high-level discussions from prominent speakers; Emir of Kano,HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina J. Mohammed, Union Bank CEO, Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, Misan Rewane, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, Chidi Odinkalu, Ndidi Nwuneli, and Saadatu Hamu.

The Next 100 – Speakers

An anniversary gala followed in the evening to honor customers and stakeholders who have supported the bank through the years.  The evening event featured performances from Wande Coal, Omawumi, and Mayorkun.

Nike Akande

The bank also awarded the winners of its Centenary Art Challenge, Phillips Oluwasegun (1st), Anyanwu Uzuoma (2nd), Nnaemezie Asogwa (3rd), and Oluwaseun Ezekiel Oduyemi (student winner),  with cash prizes, with the overall winner going away with N1m!

Artwork

Artwork

Artwork

Union Bank has travelled across the country to celebrate with its customers in  Edo, Osun, Kano, Rivers, Abuja, Enugu and Oyo.

Other activities which marked the centenary celebrations in Lagos include the launch of the newly upgraded head office branch located in the iconic Stallion Plaza and ringing of the closing gong at the NSE.

Mayorkun

Cutting the Anniversary Cake at the gala

Guests during Wande Coal’s performance

Omawumi performing at the gala

Omawumi

Union Bank CEO, Emeka Emuwa

Wande coal closes the evnt at UBN gala

Wande Coal performing at the gala

Union Bank

Winners of the UBN Art Challenge

