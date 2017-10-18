Birthday Behavior! Wande Coal celebrates Birthday with New Single “Funkeh” | Listen on BN

BellaNaija

18.10.2017

Wande Coal celebrates Birthday with New Single "Funkeh"

Black Diamond head and frontline act Wande Coal is celebrating his birthday today October 18th and has decided to bless his fans with this new tune titled “Funkeh“.

The singer also just snagged a nomination yesterday for Best African Act at the MOBO Awards.

The track was produced by Killertunes. Wande Coal wrote on his Instagram account:

+1. Thankful and Grateful to God 🙏🏾. To celebrate, Brand New Music out on my SoundCloud. Link in my bio #Funkeh#Iskaba#BlackDiamond#BirthdayBehaviour

Listen below!

Happy Birthday to him!

