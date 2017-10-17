BellaNaija

Major Waves! Wizkid pitted against Drake, SZA for MOBO Awards Best International Act | Full List of Nominees

On Tuesday morning, the nominees for the 2017 MOBO Awards were announced and our very own starboy, Wizkid is the only African artist vying for the Best International Act award.

He was also nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi and more.

The 2017 MOBOs is set to take place on November 29th at Leeds First Direct Arena.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Male

Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy

Best Female

Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don

Best Album

J Hus, Common Sense
Nines, One Foot Out
Sampha, Process
Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32, Growing Over Life

Best Newcomer

Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane

Best Song

 J Hus, “Did You See”
Kojo Funds f. Abra Cadabra, “Dun Talkin’”
Not3s, “Addison Lee”
Stormzy, “Big For Your Boots”
Yungen f. Yxng Bane, “Bestie”

Best Video

Bossman Birdie, “Walk The Walk”J Hus, “Spirit”
J Hus, “Spirit”
Loyle Carner, “The Isle Of Arran”
Mist “Hot Property”
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”

Best Hip-Hop

Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32

Best Grime

AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley

Best R&B/Soul

Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha

Best International Act

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid

Best African Act

Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan

Best Jazz Act

Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin

Best Gospel Act

Supported by Premier Gospel
Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye

