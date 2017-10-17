Major Waves! Wizkid pitted against Drake, SZA for MOBO Awards Best International Act | Full List of Nominees

On Tuesday morning, the nominees for the 2017 MOBO Awards were announced and our very own starboy, Wizkid is the only African artist vying for the Best International Act award.
He was also nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi and more.
The 2017 MOBOs is set to take place on November 29th at Leeds First Direct Arena.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Male
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
Best Female
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
Best Album
J Hus, Common Sense
Nines, One Foot Out
Sampha, Process
Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32, Growing Over Life
Best Newcomer
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
Best Song
Kojo Funds f. Abra Cadabra, “Dun Talkin’”
Not3s, “Addison Lee”
Stormzy, “Big For Your Boots”
Yungen f. Yxng Bane, “Bestie”
Best Video
Bossman Birdie, “Walk The Walk”J Hus, “Spirit”
J Hus, “Spirit”
Loyle Carner, “The Isle Of Arran”
Mist “Hot Property”
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”
Best Hip-Hop
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
Best Grime
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
Best R&B/Soul
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
Best International Act
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
Best African Act
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
Best Reggae Act
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
Best Jazz Act
Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin
Best Gospel Act
Supported by Premier Gospel
Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye