Major Waves! Wizkid pitted against Drake, SZA for MOBO Awards Best International Act | Full List of Nominees

On Tuesday morning, the nominees for the 2017 MOBO Awards were announced and our very own starboy, Wizkid is the only African artist vying for the Best International Act award.

He was also nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi and more.

The 2017 MOBOs is set to take place on November 29th at Leeds First Direct Arena.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Male

Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy

Best Female

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

Best Album

J Hus, Common Sense

Nines, One Foot Out

Sampha, Process

Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32, Growing Over Life

Best Newcomer

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

Best Song

J Hus, “Did You See”

Kojo Funds f. Abra Cadabra, “Dun Talkin’”

Not3s, “Addison Lee”

Stormzy, “Big For Your Boots”

Yungen f. Yxng Bane, “Bestie”

Best Video

Bossman Birdie, "Walk The Walk"

J Hus, “Spirit”

Loyle Carner, “The Isle Of Arran”

Mist “Hot Property”

Stormzy “Big For Your Boots”

Best Hip-Hop

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32

Best Grime

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

Best R&B/Soul

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha

Best International Act

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid

Best African Act

Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid

Best Reggae Act

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan

Best Jazz Act

Cleveland Watkiss

Daymé Arocena

Moses Boyd

Mr Jukes

Terrace Martin

Best Gospel Act

Supported by Premier Gospel

Lurine Cato

Mali Music

S.O.

Triple O

Volney Morgan & New-Ye