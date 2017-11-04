BN Celebrity Weddings: First Look at Toyosi Phillips & Etim Effiong’s #TheYorubaEfikMerger

Media personality Toyosi Phillips today married her beau Etim Effiong.

Their wedding, which was dubbed #TheYorubaEfikMerger was a beautiful celebration of culture. Toyosi rocked an olive green and champagne colored Aso Oke by Bisbod Ventures for her traditional engagment and her makeup by Iamdodos was refreshingly beautiful.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Toyosi and Etim a lifetime of love and joy!

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

#AsoEbiBella

Fab Guests!

Credits

Photography: @kolaoshalusi

Makeup: @iamdodos

Aso Oke: @bisbodv

Gele: @adukeglam