Accepting the Harpers Bazaar Woman of The Year Award was novelist and short story writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in a lovely layered red dress by Nigerian designer Moofa.

Adichie, continuing her Wear Nigerian campaign, dressed in the piece from Moofa’s Spring/Summer 2018 which was debuted at the just concluded Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @chimamanda_adichie