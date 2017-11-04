It’s a Fringe Affair! #LeRougeByAmma invites you to their Fringe Soiree in celebration of the End of the Summer Fashion Season I Saturday, Nov. 4th

BellaNaija

You are cordially invited to the FRINGE by Le Rouge, to celebrate the end of the spring/summer fashion season.

Date: Saturday, November 4th, 2017
Time5pm to 9pm prompt
Venue: No 1 Kampala Street, off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.
Dress Code: FRINGE! It’s not too late to drop by and shop the last items. Otherwise, just dress fabulously!

Attending the event wearing anything from the collection automatically guarantees you a 25%-50% discount off the entire store to make way for our new collection. The event also features some of Nigeria’s top photographers that will take amazing shots of you!

