Conditions given for release of N300m Abacha Loot to Nigeria

Conditions have been given for the release of about N300 million Sani Abacha loot to Nigeria by the government of Jersey Island.

Attorney General of Jersey Island Robert J. MacRae QC on Tuesday said the exchange has to be a “government to government cooperation,” The CitizenNG reports.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren revealed this, saying MacRae made the statement during the on- going 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in Vienna, Austria.

Uwujaren said:

The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation of the USD300 million being part of the Abacha involving Jersy, Nigeria and the United States, “must be government to government cooperation