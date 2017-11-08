All Gold Everything! Asisat Oshoala wins “Best Striker” Award in Chinese Women’s League

2016 African Female Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala has won the Best Striker award in the Chinese Women’s League.

Oshoala, who won the Chinese Super Cup for her team Dalian Quanjian, scoring 2 goals and assisting 2 against Shanghai, revealed her win on Twitter.

She shared photos of herself with the award, writing:

All GOLD everything!! 2017 Chinese women’s league award, BEST STRIKER OF THE SEASON (Top Scorer) …. # GoldenGirl # Buzzing Alhamdulilah

All GOLD everything!!

2017 Chinese women’s league award, BEST STRIKER OF THE SEASON

(Top Scorer) …. #GoldenGirl #Buzzing Alhamdulilah 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CjazBFv1bN — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) November 8, 2017

See the photos below: