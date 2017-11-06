“Dear Nigerian Pastors, please help us repair our roads instead of buying private jets” – Shan George

Nollywood actress Shan George has on her Instagram pleaded with Nigerian pastors to fix roads with tithes and offerings.
The actress shared a video of her plying the road between Calabar and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, with a caption asking pastors to please help fix roads. She wrote:
Dear Nigeria Pastors, I beg you in the name of God this beautiful Sunday, i’m on my knees, i know you must have collected a lot of tithes and offerings this Sunday, Pls help us repair our roads instead of using the money to buy private jets and big cars. U and your family fly over us with your private jets, while we perish down here. So many people have died here. Pls is it a crime or a sin if you help? #pastors#help#people#please
Photo Credit: shangeorgefilms
My dear, they won’t be allowed to fix the roads even if they wanted to. That road is someone’s meal ticket. Even if its fixed, give it 2 years. Someone will pour a corrosive agent on the road to wear it down. I’ve seen it happen. Or government agents will break the road so that they will award contracts on it. Nigerian politicians are messed up, very wicked people.
Dear Shan George, its better U do justice 2 ur brain; wot concern road n pastor?