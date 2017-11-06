BellaNaija

Inspired!

“Dear Nigerian Pastors, please help us repair our roads instead of buying private jets” – Shan George

06.11.2017 at By 2 Comments

Shan George

Nollywood actress Shan George has on her Instagram pleaded with Nigerian pastors to fix roads with tithes and offerings.

The actress shared a video of her plying the road between Calabar and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, with a caption asking pastors to please help fix roads. She wrote:

Dear Nigeria Pastors, I beg you in the name of God this beautiful Sunday, i’m on my knees, i know you must have collected a lot of tithes and offerings this Sunday, Pls help us repair our roads instead of using the money to buy private jets and big cars. U and your family fly over us with your private jets, while we perish down here. So many people have died here. Pls is it a crime or a sin if you help? #pastors#help#people#please

See the post below:

Photo Credit: shangeorgefilms

2 Comments on “Dear Nigerian Pastors, please help us repair our roads instead of buying private jets” – Shan George
  • Mrs chidukane November 6, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    My dear, they won’t be allowed to fix the roads even if they wanted to. That road is someone’s meal ticket. Even if its fixed, give it 2 years. Someone will pour a corrosive agent on the road to wear it down. I’ve seen it happen. Or government agents will break the road so that they will award contracts on it. Nigerian politicians are messed up, very wicked people.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ukpabi Ijeoma Sunday November 6, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Dear Shan George, its better U do justice 2 ur brain; wot concern road n pastor?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija