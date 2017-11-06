“Dear Nigerian Pastors, please help us repair our roads instead of buying private jets” – Shan George

Nollywood actress Shan George has on her Instagram pleaded with Nigerian pastors to fix roads with tithes and offerings.

The actress shared a video of her plying the road between Calabar and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, with a caption asking pastors to please help fix roads. She wrote:

Dear Nigeria Pastors, I beg you in the name of God this beautiful Sunday, i’m on my knees, i know you must have collected a lot of tithes and offerings this Sunday, Pls help us repair our roads instead of using the money to buy private jets and big cars. U and your family fly over us with your private jets, while we perish down here. So many people have died here. Pls is it a crime or a sin if you help? #pastors#help#people#please

See the post below:

Photo Credit: shangeorgefilms