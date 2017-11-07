Filling the Gap for an Easy & Affordable Shipping System | Edem Dotse talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Edem Dotse, founder of Swiftly, a disruptive peer to peer platform making shipping affordable for everyone, is the guest on this episode.

Dotse, here, discussed what he thinks you should deal with the pressure of raising money; why he is deeply inspired by Uber and Airbnb; when he first faced the shipping problem; why he thinks freight forwarding hasn’t seen much disruption, and how big the industry is.

Listen to the podcast: