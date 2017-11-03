FakeNews Atiku distances self from 2019 Presidency Campaign Video

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared as fake news a video making the rounds of him declaring to run for president in 2019.

The video featured him speaking, with posters with taglines “Atikunation.”

“I’m ready to serve,” the 2015 presidential aspirant had said in the video. “If not Atiku then who?” the video had ended with.

But the former vice president, on his official Twitter page, has distanced himself from the video.

He quoted a link of the video from a publication, saying: “This # FakeNews is breaking across so many media channels, I’m wondering who sent it to them # Smile”

See the video and his tweet below:

It’s like Atiku wants to fight me. Laughs in 'Intel'. Where is DSS, EFCC, Fire Brigade, NYSC? Time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/6svh7r6cwx — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) November 2, 2017

This #FakeNews is breaking across so many media channels, I’m wondering who sent it to them #Smile https://t.co/Q64ZtQ9u69 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 3, 2017