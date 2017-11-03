BellaNaija

LCC to increase Toll Fares for Lekki-Epe Expressway & Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

03.11.2017 at By 2 Comments

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has announced that they will be increasing the toll fares on both Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Taking effect from November 8, the fares for all classes of vehicles will increase.

Fares for salon cars will be going from N120 to N200 on the Lekki Epe Expressway, and from N250 to N300 on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

See the full fares below:

LCC to increase Toll Fares for Lekki-Epe Expressway & Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge - BellaNaija

2 Comments on LCC to increase Toll Fares for Lekki-Epe Expressway & Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
  • Nubia November 3, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Toll increase for what purpose exactly??? In this harsh economy such increase is unjustifiable ………..and with only 5 days notice, definitely unacceptable. Users of these toll gates, let’s align to reject the proposed increase

  • truth telling November 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    OMG. What exactly is this increase for? Haven’t they made enough money already to stop taking money. What’s the justification of the increase. I guess it’s now somebody’s business. They should have stopped collecting money by now because they must have recovered the construction amount long time ago. The toll thing is just a big fraud.

