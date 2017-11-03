LCC to increase Toll Fares for Lekki-Epe Expressway & Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has announced that they will be increasing the toll fares on both Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Taking effect from November 8, the fares for all classes of vehicles will increase.

Fares for salon cars will be going from N120 to N200 on the Lekki Epe Expressway, and from N250 to N300 on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

See the full fares below: