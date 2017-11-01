Every Child is a Leader! Greensprings School offers Parents an opportunity to make better Education & Career Choices with ‘Get to Know Us’ | Nov. 16th & 23rd

Choosing the right school marks a new beginning in the life of your child, and taking one’s time to explore educational options is important for any family or parent.

Searching for the appropriate school for a child can be a daunting task. Many parents rely simply on information online or from third party sources such as friends and family. These sources sometimes turn out to be subjective and could ultimately lead to poor decision-making.

Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2017.

Time: 9:30 am- 11:30 am.

Venue: Anthony Campus: 32, Olatunde Ayoola Avenue,Anthony, Lagos.

How can we fix this?

What if you could get first-hand information by interacting with a school, its teachers and students in real time?

In an effort to help parents make a well-informed decision regarding their child’s education and career path, Greensprings School is organizing Get To Know Us; a one-day opportunity on each campus for prospective parents to engage with Greensprings’ students, teachers and administrators.

Date: Thursday, November 23rd, 2017.

Time: 9:30 am- 11:30 am.

Venue: Lekki Campus: Km 40, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki (After Crown Estate), Awoyaya, Lagos.

“Most of the enquiries we get from parents have to do with understanding our methods of delivering a well-rounded education and its value to their children. Parents have become more aware that children need more than academic excellence to succeed in life. We have therefore put together a “Get to know us” event for prospective parents to come and engage with our students, teachers and administrators- ” Oluranti Bankole, Head Admissions Greensprings School, Lagos

By attending ‘Get To Know Us’ you will understand the methods we adopt in producing excellent world-class leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, engineers, inventors, innovators, athletes and musicians.

Every school should be willing to disclose their policies, methodologies and unique offering.

We are willing to help you understand the unique benefits we have to offer at Greensprings, a place where each child develops as a lifelong and confident learner.

Research has proven that every child has a unique learning style, failure to properly discern your child’s learning style might lead to academic struggle later in life, as well as the inability to reach their full potential.

Some highlights of the event include; free career and learning style profile for students and one-on-one session with a psychologist.

We believe that every child needs educational enhancement as they progress. A session with Kimberley Scollard, a renowned psychologist from Canada will help your child discover his/her hidden potential and proffer necessary solutions.

Attendance for the Open House is free, but pre-registration is required on or before Friday, November 10th, 2017.

What to expect at ‘Get To Know Us’

Find out how you can obtain scholarships through sports

Find out how you can obtain scholarships through academics

Find out how we are redefining education in Africa

Discover how we have consistently produced excellent students for over 30 years

As the only accredited Thinking school in West Africa, experience how Greensprings is shaping students’ meta-cognition to the highest level.

Up-close observation of our teaching methods

Opportunities to interact with teachers and students after the class

Campus tour

Information on admission into Greensprings School

Click here to register!

For further enquiries, call 0704 550 2424, 0908 717 0700, 0704 550 2444 or 0701 671 8865.

