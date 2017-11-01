Award Winning movie ‘A Hotel called Memory’ featuring Nse-Ikpe Etim, Kemi Lala Akindoju set to premiere in Lagos I Sunday, November 19th

After winning the audience award for best experimental film at the Black Star Film Festival in Philadelphia, ‘A Hotel Called Memory‘ is set to premiere in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, November 19th, 2017.

Directed by Akin Omotoso, produced by Ego Boyo and written by Branwen Okpako, ‘A Hotel Called Memory’ is a fresh take on African cinema, steadily blazing the trail to redefining filmmaking in the industry.

The film features Nigerian and South African favorites Nse Ikpe-Etim, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Mmabatho Montsho, Nomzamo Mbatha and Abdi Hussein.

Set and shot on location in three African cities – Cape Town, Lagos, and Zanzibar, the Film follows Lola – played by Nse Ikpe-Etim – who is recently separated from her husband in Lagos and decides to go on a journey of self rediscovery in Zanzibar and Cape Town, hoping to forget the past and move on with her life.

Speaking during a courtesy call, the Director, Akin Omotoso, a Nigerian actor, writer and director best known for his films Man on ground, Tell me sweet something and his multi-award winning film Vaya, shared that “we ought to do something that had not been done before and we hope people can see and appreciate that when they see this film”.

The producer, Ego Boyo, an actor, and film producer of Violated, Keeping Faith, To Live Again, 30 Days and best known for her role in Checkmate is excited to share this experimental project with everyone. “Working on non-conventional and challenging projects always produces amazing results. The combination of the director, the actors and the production of this film has created cinema magic and we cannot wait for everyone to experience this”.

Apart from redefining the film industry in Nigeria, the film seeks to challenge acting styles and pushed its stars to new depths. Nse Ikpe-Etim said ‘this truly was unlike anything I have worked on before, and brought out skills I didn’t know I had. It was an educative and rewarding experience’.

‘A Hotel called Memory’ premieres on Sunday, November 19th, 2017.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content