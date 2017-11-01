CancerAware Nigeria, ACT Foundation and Access Bank champion Early Cancer Detection in Nigeria with 620 Women screened for Breast Cancer

As part of their commitment to reducing the cancer incidence in the country, CancerAware Nigeria, a Lagos-based cancer intervention charity, has partnered with ACT Foundation and Access Bank to provide free breast screening to women in Nigeria.

The goal of the Breast Cancer Early Detection Programme is to reduce fatalities arising from the late presentation of breast cancer cases in our hospitals by taking free screening to the communities.

The first of the community screening outreaches took place in Mushin L.G.A of Lagos State on Friday, September 15th, 2017 while the second was held at Ikeja City Mall on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017.

Beneficiaries received free clinical breast examinations and wellness checks. Eligible women also received free mammogram vouchers. Over 4000 people were educated on cancer in both communities and 620 women have so far been screened under the initiative.

This phase of the Breast Cancer Early Detection Programme continues until December 2017.

