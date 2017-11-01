Picture Perfect Experience! Tecno Phantom 8 captures beautiful Moments at #LFDW17

How do you feel when you look at a photo of you in a radiant space with breathtaking ambiance? I’m certain you would say to yourself, This is picture perfect. Well, this was the expression of several photo lovers who took time out to visit TECNO Mobile’s creative space at the just concluded Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW)

Having recently unveiled her latest flagship, the Phantom 8, TECNO Mobile took further steps to promote the fashion business by spearheading the tech arm of the glamorous event hence created a space where the photo and tech lovers had the opportunity to take pictures and experience the latest TECNO flagship, Phantom 8.

The creative space, which is impossible not to notice, was packed with several participants that included notable celebrities, socialites and stakeholders in the fashion world who trooped in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the device and also take pictures using the PHANTOM 8.

Interestingly, one of the participants who couldn’t hide her excitement as she posed for selfies said; “to have such a beautiful space and a smartphone like the PHANTOM 8 at this event makes everything here perfect. These pictures are crystal clear, beautiful and without any doubt, the PHANTOM 8 is one of the best things to grace the fashion world”. Space was indeed an avenue for fun and excitement for both picture and tech lovers, as well as TECNO fans. Participants who were all shining in their elegant outfits thanked TECNO Mobile for the opportunity to experience a reinvented smartphone like the PHANTOM 8 in one of the most beautiful ambiance they have come across.

