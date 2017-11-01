The Fierce Urgency of Now! Obama Foundation kicks off first Summit in Chicago | #ObamaSummit

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle kicked off, on Monday, October 31st, the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

The Obama Foundation Summit is a 2-day gathering of about 500 civic leaders from around the world.

Held at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place in Chicago, speakers touch on ideas on how to create lasting change in the world.

According to ABCNews, Obama, during the opening session, described the summit as a brainstorming meeting. He said: “Our goal is not to present some fixed theory of how change happens. This is a big brainstorming session.”

Ordinary people in local communities can do extra ordinary things when they’re given the chance, when their voices are heard, when they come together

Prince Harry, in a conversation with Mellody Hobson on Day 1 of the summit, discussed the importance of giving back. He said:

You’re immediately born with privilege and spend the rest of your life paying back that privilege. We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure of some of the world’s biggest problems.

The speakers on Day 2 include Nigeria’s Adebola Williams, rapper Common, and Obama Foundation’s David Simas.

Watch Day 1 here:

Watch Obama’s speech below:

Watch Conversation with Prince Harry below:

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images