Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Uti Nwachukwu Attend GTBank Fashion Weekend Pre-Event Cocktail

In the heart of Victoria Island at the Temple Muse conceptual store, the crème de la crème of fashion and lifestyle in Lagos enjoyed an evening of cocktails and great music from the decks of DJ Obi and DJ KoolJay.

The occasion was the GTBank Fashion Weekend Pre Event Cocktail, a glimpse of the fun planned for Fashion Weekend on the 11th and 12th of November.

Stepping into the exclusive party greeted by the beautiful Sharon Ooja and Timini Egbuson who were hosting the red carpet videos for GTBank’s Ndani TV was very pleasant but also intimidating. Sharon was a complete #BellaStylista in a S.O.M.O multiple side pleat blush and damask fabric set. While Timini kept things cool in an ankara set from menswear brand Lookslikeagoodman.

Ik Osakioduwa kicked off the activities with a welcome bit of comic relief inside the boutique which had been totally transformed to a dimly lit party space, with more of the invited guests taking in the vibes of the night – drink in hand and munching on samosas.

The transitioning of the music from the 70s, 80s, 90s sure made the atmosphere jolly, close buddies like Teni Sagoe, Denola Grey, Papa Omisore and Latti Ronx Bamisedun among other glittering crew of friends shared laughs in between snapchat photos and cute boomerangs.

One of the highlights of the night was the well-curated mini fashion show TheStyleInfidel put together showcasing pieces from brands that will be showing at the GTBank Fashion Weekend and also stock at Temple Muse.

Photo Credit: Femi Alabede