Last night, the Exquisite Lady of the Year Awards (ELOY) held a party for all the 2017 nominees.

The event, which held at the Ayo Van Elmar Cafe in Victoria Island, was attended by a number of nominees such as Ini Dima-Okoji, Moet Abebe, Ayo Van Elmar, Oma Ehiri, Ariyiike Owolagba, Deola Adebiyi as well as Tewa Onasanya and many more.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: #EloyAwards2017