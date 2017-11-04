Ogun, Imo & Kano lead with most appointments – Presidency

The presidency has revealed that Ogun State, with 21 appointments, leads others in the ranking of states from where CEOs of federal agencies hail.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, debunking recent reports that said 81 of 100 appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari are people from Northern Nigeria, made the list available.
He had released a statement describing the claim as “untrue and certainly uncharitable.” He said:
From all records, majority of the President’s appointees across different portfolios are not from the North, as the publication erroneously alleged.If the publication did not have ulterior motives, a simple enquiry from official sources in the Presidency would have prevented this unwarranted public disinformation.It must be stated clearly that, despite the distractions and biased reportage of this article, President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to serving all Nigerians, no matter the tribe, ethnicity or region, and he is also determined to ensure that Nigeria remains strong and united.He has, and will continue to keep faith with one Nigeria and has shown this with the administration’s diverse projects in different parts of the country’s geopolitical zones.
We all know data can be massaged to show what you want it to show. “CEO of federal agencies” indeed. They probably coined that term for the purpose of this report. If a neutral body should analyse the directors and heads of all Federal Parastatals and the various agencies/bodies like CBN, the Army etc where it is clearly a Northern affair – the true picture will emerge. “CEO” indeed, I laugh in greek.