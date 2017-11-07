Signore Fusion by Vanskere presents The Glaze Campaign

Signore Fusion, the diffusion brand of Vanskere recently launched a new editorial titled The Glaze Campaign, an African-inspired streetwear collection.

According to the Creative Director, Evans Akere:

Most people would want to interpret an African inspired collection with those stereotypical African images and symbols like feathers, African prints, Zebras, Kangaroo etc, which is usually the holistic approach, rather than focusing on a particular ethnicity, tradition and style

The Glaze Campaign focused on the metropolitan Lagos city for its inspiration, featuring a mix of traditional wear with Western influences.

Credits

Designer: Evans Akere for Vanskere | @vanskere

Styling and Direction: Evans Akere & Emmanuel Arewa

Photography: Spotlight PI | @spotlightpi

Makeup: Yemisi Dada