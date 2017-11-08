TwitterNG reacts to news of Bobrisky’s Alleged Arrest

Unconfirmed reports making the rounds on social media are suggesting that Snapchat sensation Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has been arrested by the Nigerian Police.
The news of the alleged arrest, with photos of someone purported to be the crossdresser, began circulating after he wrote “Yes (I’m) gay” in an Instagram post which he later deleted.
Social media users have since gone agog over the news, some happy that he’s been arrested, others distraught that a man has been apprehended for living his life.
See the reactions below:
I am ashamed of my country I tell you. I am not in support of his life style or whatever but that is non of my business because what he does behind close doors does not affect me or Nigeria in any way.
Instead of the police to focus on eradicating kidnapping, robbing, and many other atrocities going on in the country they decided to focus on a young confused boy who is just in his own lane entertaining people.
I hope he gets a good lawyer and sue the Nigeria police. Arrest based on an Instagram post? you are having a laugh, he could simply state he was hacked and what he does online is just a way of him making money and not in anyway his actual life style. Abeg, I am just pissed at the whole fucke* up system in Nigeria.
Arrest for what naaah? For wearing makeup? For being silly on Snap?? For being mouthy?? I beg leave the young man alone. Except he has committed a crime.