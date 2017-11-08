“Stop talking nonsense all the time” – 2Baba tells Blackface Naija & Idris Abdulkareem

Legendary musician 2Baba has responded to his former bandmate Blackface Naija on Twitter.

Blackface Naija in an interview said 2Baba has done nothing for the Nigerian music industry adding that 2Baba has not done anything special since his exit from defunct Plantashun Boiz.

Idris Abdulkareem had criticised the singer in an earlier interview.

2Baba wrote on Twitter.

dear blackface and idris. as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I’m 2 busy so this is the only advice and response u’re gonna get from me. una fit resume una nonsense rants

