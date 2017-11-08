BellaNaija

Inspired!

“Stop talking nonsense all the time” – 2Baba tells Blackface Naija & Idris Abdulkareem

08.11.2017 at By 1 Comment

2Baba visits Benue Flood Victims’ Camp, Donates Food Items & more

Legendary musician 2Baba has responded to his former bandmate Blackface Naija on Twitter.

Blackface Naija in an interview said 2Baba has done nothing for the Nigerian music industry adding that 2Baba has not done anything special since his exit from defunct Plantashun Boiz.

Idris Abdulkareem had criticised the singer in an earlier interview.

2Baba wrote on Twitter.

dear blackface and idris. as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I’m 2 busy so this is the only advice and response u’re gonna get from me. una fit resume una nonsense rants

1 Comments on “Stop talking nonsense all the time” – 2Baba tells Blackface Naija & Idris Abdulkareem
  • Physio Tinu November 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Why did TuFace even bother responding? He is giving them the attention they are desperately craving in a bid to revive a failed career. Silence is the best answer…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija