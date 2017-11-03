It’s Here!💃 Watch the Music Video for Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & Spellz’ hit track “Ma Lo” on BN

Mavin Records finally unveils the music video for “Ma Lo“, off Mavin first lady Tiwa Savage‘s new EP “Sugarcane“. The track also features starboy Wizkid and producer Spellz.
The video was shot by Meji Alabi.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
03.11.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 2 Comments
Mavin Records finally unveils the music video for “Ma Lo“, off Mavin first lady Tiwa Savage‘s new EP “Sugarcane“. The track also features starboy Wizkid and producer Spellz.
The video was shot by Meji Alabi.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Love the song!!
Shame about the video!
Cud have been better.
Btw Kaffy seems to choreograph a lot of naija artiste’s song.
She cant even dance, just aerobics with plenty muscle & gra gra.
Time to change choreographers abeg.