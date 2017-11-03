It’s Here!💃 Watch the Music Video for Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & Spellz’ hit track “Ma Lo” on BN

BellaNaija

Mavin Records finally unveils the music video for “Ma Lo“, off Mavin first lady Tiwa Savage‘s new EP “Sugarcane“. The track also features starboy Wizkid and producer Spellz.

The video was shot by Meji Alabi.

Hit Play below!

  • mimi November 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Love the song!!
    Shame about the video!
    Cud have been better.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mimi November 3, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Btw Kaffy seems to choreograph a lot of naija artiste’s song.
    She cant even dance, just aerobics with plenty muscle & gra gra.
    Time to change choreographers abeg.

    Love this! 0 Reply
