Governor Wike gifts Rivers Lawmakers 16 SUVs

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has gifted the members of the state’s National Assembly 16 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV).
He made the revelation on his Facebook page, sharing photos of the presentation.
3 of the vehicles were gifted to the Senators representing the state, while the 13 left went to the House of Representatives members.
Wike, making the presentation at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, charged the lawmakers to always defend the interest of the state. He said:
Defend the interest of the state wherever you are. This is from the Government of Rivers State which you are part of. This is to aid you to carry out your official functions in Abuja.
Betty Apiaf, leader of the Rivers Caucus at the House of Representatives, thanked the governor for his support for the members in carrying out their duties.
See photos from the presentation below:
Photo Credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON
If we truly had good ethical leaders, the law makers should reject these gifts and demand wike focus on his job and fix river states educational, walfare and overall situation for the well being of all the inhabitants, but no we have weak minded people of, of poor ethics and poor morals who sees the likes of wike as God. May God give nigerians true wisdom and may Nigerians demand and know they deserve bettter leaders.
Its almost impossible to happen.. Most of the people born between 1920 and 1980 are very materialistic and the bad thing is they have passed that mentality to the generation born between 1980 and 2000.
Somebody (EFCC) please arrest this b**** called nyesom wike for misappropriating his state wealth. waste not. Want not. Every Senator in Nigeria can afford their own luxury vehicles . The vehicles must be seized and sold. All the money realized be used to take care of the needs of the people of Rivers State. Or be kept in a rainy day account for future needs. A word is enough for the wise. I’m just saying.
Dunno this guy, never been to the state but do they have basic infrastructure ? by that i mean good roads, clean water, good functioning hospitals, solutions to Power…….
Amazing how the people aren’t upset enough. Well maybe he does have basic infrastructure and utilities all up and running and my concerns are invalid. Unreal!
Rivers state is Kidnap capital of Nigeria ..lets start from there..i don’t want to go into the other rubbish ..and the people voted for him so hey let them eat cake….
Kai! Na wa Ooo…just how many cars is enough?!
The Idle Governor gave these tear rubber Toyota land cruisers as gifts to the loons that act as a rubber stamp to his office? Easy with the gifts Mr Governor, its too early to start with the dirty politicking.
What do you expect, when 2019 is just around the corner. Oga is just buying them over small small
Wike, this is totally wrong. Gifting people such luxurious/expensive cars at the expense of the people you swear to serve when they already get too much? The reps are thieves always threatening the Govs for hand outs just to do their jobs. Democracy in Nigeria is a sham. The Military is the only form of governance that fits Nigeria. Our kind of democracy is bloated and far too expensive. Nigeria copying the USA when clearly we do not have men of integrity to see the process through.
Buying SUV for lawmakers yet you can’t pay the corpers their state allowance.
Uncle Wike please how do you sleep at night?
Governor wike is doing the Best for Rivers state
This is stupid. Are these gifts from his personal account or state account?
this was the same governor who said that the state does not have money to pay scholarship for students abroad but clearly bought 16 SUV’S for House of reps Members.
Isaaaa Scam!!!!