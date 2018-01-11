Gospel Singer Ada Ehi gets a brand new SUV from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Gospel singer Ada Ehi was entirely surprised when she received a brand new SUV from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Ada Ehi made the revelation on her Instagram, sharing a video of herself in the car.

She had prayed for one after her husband talked about getting a car for her she said, and she was entirely blindsided by the pastor giving her one. She wrote:

I have never bought a car for myself before!! Not because I cannot afford any, but my monies are committed to a whole lot of projects the lord lays in my heart… I wasn’t even praying for one until lately my husband said we should get another one for me and I just mentioned it to the lord and I forgot about it, in fact, the lord reminded me of that simple prayer this week after he gave me this. We didn’t even make any concrete plan… hmmm* Amazing ** instead we plunged into another project 😊 lol.

•••

Here I am, sitting in a brand new September 2017 SUV!!! FREEEEEE!!! My God!!! I am beyond speechless…

•••

I have been asking the lord, what exactly did I tell you or what did I do for you? Or how did I pray? That you would honour me n my house hold like this!!! In front of the whole world 🌍 😇😇Pls remind me lord, so I can be doing, saying and praying that way every day 😀

•••

I love Jesus!!! I love him with my entire existence!!! See what he has done!!! Kayyaaaaa!! Who says Jesus is not real???

•••

Thank you Pastor Chris Oyakhilome D.Sc D.D for this car and May the lord continue to honour you by himself in front of the whole world 🌎 Pls Join me in Appreciating and Celebrating Jesus Every Where!!! He is who He says He is. Hallelujah

#Ada#AdaEhi#BornOfGod#TheJesusGeneration#FutureNow#FutureNowAlbum#CBZ#FreeNationINC#TheLadygod#SubstanceWithStyle

See the post below: