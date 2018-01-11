Gospel Singer Ada Ehi gets a brand new SUV from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Gospel singer Ada Ehi was entirely surprised when she received a brand new SUV from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.
Ada Ehi made the revelation on her Instagram, sharing a video of herself in the car.
She had prayed for one after her husband talked about getting a car for her she said, and she was entirely blindsided by the pastor giving her one. She wrote:
I have never bought a car for myself before!! Not because I cannot afford any, but my monies are committed to a whole lot of projects the lord lays in my heart… I wasn’t even praying for one until lately my husband said we should get another one for me and I just mentioned it to the lord and I forgot about it, in fact, the lord reminded me of that simple prayer this week after he gave me this. We didn’t even make any concrete plan… hmmm* Amazing ** instead we plunged into another project 😊 lol.
•••
Here I am, sitting in a brand new September 2017 SUV!!! FREEEEEE!!! My God!!! I am beyond speechless…
•••
I have been asking the lord, what exactly did I tell you or what did I do for you? Or how did I pray? That you would honour me n my house hold like this!!! In front of the whole world 🌍 😇😇Pls remind me lord, so I can be doing, saying and praying that way every day 😀
•••
I love Jesus!!! I love him with my entire existence!!! See what he has done!!! Kayyaaaaa!! Who says Jesus is not real???
•••
Thank you Pastor Chris Oyakhilome D.Sc D.D for this car and May the lord continue to honour you by himself in front of the whole world 🌎 Pls Join me in Appreciating and Celebrating Jesus Every Where!!! He is who He says He is. Hallelujah
#Ada#AdaEhi#BornOfGod#TheJesusGeneration#FutureNow#FutureNowAlbum#CBZ#FreeNationINC#TheLadygod#SubstanceWithStyle
See the post below:
God bless the man of God for allowing God to use him. God bless you too dear. You have touched lives with your music. May the name of the Lord be praised forever more!
Hmmmm….no comment….God is in control. Ayam tired of being constantly confused by ……
Wow!!!! Congrats Dearie, God Bless Pastor Chris, I Love Your Music
WOW, CONGRATS MY DEAR, YOU HAVE A WONDERFUL VOICE FOR CHRIST
Praise the Lord. It is good to stay in God’s will.
A family in his congregation could use that car or the funds. The singer is not hurting for money or car according to her.
That was the same thing Judas said when Mary broke the alabaster box at the feet of Jesus. We all know how Judas ended.
Please sell your own car, clothes, jewellery and even your own life to help the poor. World people. Mschewwww.
Let us not be wise in our own eyes and be foolish in the eyes of the Lord. I know you know the bible, what did Jesus say to the people that bad mouthed Mary Magdalene after breaking the alabaster box on his legs. You should check that out. We shouldn’t allow those that know nothing about Christ teach you about the Christ you claim to worship. Shalom
What kind of man will accept his wife getting a brand new car from another man?
Was it not here we were when a man bought a Range rover for his goddaughter, a baby o, and the father of the child, a popular actor was showing off on IG. Apparently there are some men that don’t mind such gifts👀👀👀
Congratulations Ada. I love your songs
A married woman collecting such an expensive gift from a man with questionable characters??? Nobody sees anything wrong with this? Has the preacher finished blessing every member of his congregation? You got to be kidding me! I truly feel sorry for your husband if you are in no way related to the preacher.
SHE IS A MUSICIAN THAT HAS TOUCHED LIVES WITH HER SONGS, WON SOULS FOR THE LORD AND ALSO CONVERTED PEOPLE TO THE CHURCH SO I THINK SHE DESERVES THAT FROM HER PASTOR NOT JUST A MAN BUT HE IS HER PASTOR ,AND WHO ARE YOU TO JUDGE HIS CHARACTER? JUST CONGRATULATE HER AND MOVE ON.
@Eve they wont na, reading the headlines alone I was like uh? smh make we dey deceive ourselves dey go… mtweew
She should thank the congregation of his church. They just bought her a car with their tithes lmaoooo
SHE IS ALSO A TITHER,THEY SAY WHERE YOU WORK YOU WILL EAT,SHE HAS USED HER MUSIC TO ALSO ENRICH THE CHURCH AND THE MONEY FROM ITS SALES TO REACH OUT TO THE POOR THRU THEIR LOVE WORLD WELFARE OUTREACH,SO HUSH IT.
Hmm..
Am happy for u Ada, Congrats on ur new car. God bless and replenish Pastor Chris for blessing u. you’re a blessing to me. i love your songs.
Smh…
If the car was gifted to Frank Edwards will we be smh etc Nothing wrong with a pastor gifting a music minister in his Church a car . Those worried about the source of funds, is your tithe there?I’m not a member . If the gift had strings attached, it won’t be given openly. She’s also not the first Church member to be gifted a car.
i love how religion has bamboozled all of you! okay, the lord said you should all build me a house. I need one of you to set up the gofundme page. In Jesus name!