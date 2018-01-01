BellaNaija

“Always remember you were not born with wealth…” – Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi warns against Vanity with New Year speech

01.01.2018

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

We have finally crossed over into 2018 and a lot of people have been laying down their new year wishes and resolutions all day.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi also has a few words for his subjects on the issue of “vanity” as we approach a new year.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he stresses the fact that no one was born with wealth and no one will leave with it, hence we should all endeavor to look around and help the needy among us.

He wrote:

Vanity upon vanity! You become very rich and you can’t care for the poor, vanity upon vanity! You become so influential in the society and you can’t bow to God Almighty, vanity upon vanity!
_
We die everyday. The moment you go asleep, you don’t remember all what you think you have that pushes you to be so arrogant to God and callous to your fellow human beings until you wake up the next morning. This is exactly what happens when you finally die and God can take your life anytime. Vanity upon vanity!
_
As we begin this new year I implore all to care for the needy because your wealth means nothing to God if it is not for the benefit of the poor. Always remember you were not born with wealth and you will not leave this world with it.
_
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

Photo Credit: Instagram – @ooniadimulaife

1 Comments
  • Don9ja January 1, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    We know that we are not born in wealth but we don’t want to die poor

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

