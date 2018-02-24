BellaNaija

24 APC Governors supporting Buhari for 2nd Term – Governor Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said 24 state governors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari seeking reelection in 2019, Punch reports.

Bello said this while attending a rally by the APC to receive defectors into its party.

Buhari must run in 2019, he said, adding that PDP governors who matter have defected to APC. He said:

President Buhari must contest second term because all the 24 APC governors are ready to support his reelection.

All  the PDP members that mattered in the state have all decamped to the APC because they have seen the light and realised that APC hasbetter programme for the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

Nigeria, under President Buhari, no longer depends on oil to survive. Today, Nigeria, under Buhari, has taken the lead in the agricultural production and the nation is operating on a stable economic progression.

  • john NDA Akpama February 18, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I I have been mising thank God is Sunday.

  • Naijababeii February 19, 2018 at 9:28 am

    For una mind, una get sense pass 170m Naija people abi, BA WAHALA WE GO SEE

