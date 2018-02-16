AXA Mansard educates NYSC Members on Various Financial Security & Health Insurance Solutions

AXA Mansard, a member of the AXA Group, the worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, has again demonstrated its commitment towards empowering Nigerian youths. This was achieved through an awareness campaign to youths at NYSC camps on different solutions available, for their financial security, health, and general well-being.

AXA Mansard stormed the Lagos, Abuja and Rivers NYSC Orientation camps, to enlighten the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course (Stream II) Corps members on solutions available from AXA Mansard, such as the right investment vehicles for them, insurance for their valuables & loved ones, pensions to start saving for their retirement and health Insurance for access to quality healthcare.

In addition to the awareness drive at the camps, AXA Mansard Health Insurance provided free basic medical services to Corps members, such as medical consultation, basic medical check-up, BMI and blood pressure.

Commenting on the initiative, Kola Oni, Group Head, Strategy and Marketing at AXA Mansard noted that, “youth empowerment is important to us because it affords us the opportunity to enable and propel youths to become effective drivers of change and societal transformation”.

Nigeria’s total population in 2016 was projected to be 193,392,517 (NpopC July 2017). Youth population was estimated at 61,306,413 or 31.7% of the total population. This is one of the highest percentages of youth in any country in fact Nigeria is said to have the largest youth population in the world within the framework of this definition.

Kola Oni concluded, “It is important for us to connect with the youth, empower, mentor and enable them to become the key change agents for Nigeria’s development. They should be provided with opportunities to build and secure the future they desire. At AXA Mansard, we are passionate about empowering to people to live a better life. One way to achieve that is to empower our youths on the importance of early planning to secure for their future, using solutions available within their reach”.

