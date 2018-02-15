BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram.

To have your event featured, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

**

Celebrating African Women in Tech

Date: Friday, February 16, 2018.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Work.Life Camden, 13 Hawley Cres London NW1 8NP

RSVP: HERE.

Paradigm Shift

The Paradigm Shift conference is aimed at unearthing our understanding and consciousness of the importance of leadership, values, compassion, truth, integrity, handwork, dedication to excellence, innovation and our civic involvement – which includes our duties and obligations as citizens.

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Time: 7:30 AM.

Venue: 117/119, Funsho Williams Avenue, Iponri, Surulere.

Nedoux Sewing Club

The Nedoux Sewing Club is holding its 20th one-day practical workshop for beginners who are interested in acquiring valuable sewing skills. At the end of the workshop, each participant would learn how to sew staple garments using an electric sewing machine.

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Time: 8 AM.

Registration: www.nedoux.com/sewing-club.

Tekno x Flavour Live in Concert

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The Vibes of Legendary Suni: The Concert

Dare2Dream talent winner from season 1 and Port Harcourt’s finest and leading R&B / Soul singer Legendary Suni will be hosting his annual classic event “The Vibes Of Legendary Suni.”

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Venue: The Vineyard Shopping Centre, 88 Woji Road, GRA, Port Harcourt.

Malta Guinness Maltavator Challenge Audition

After an exciting and energetic outing at Enugu and Benin, Nigeria’s premium Malt drink, Malta Guinness is set to bring the Maltavator Challenge to Lagos.

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: National Stadium, Surulere.

Pure Souls Learning Foundation’s Mental Wellness for Families

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018

Venue: Edgewood College, Plot 3, Block 14, Kayode Otitoju Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

SLAY Festival

SLAY Festival 2018 promises to be fun, impactful and overall, an awesome event! It is the top festival for young women who are ready to do it big in 2018. You do not want to miss it! Get your tickets now at www.slayfestival.com and follow @slayfestival for more information.

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.