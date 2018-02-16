BellaNaija

Wole Soyinka, John Momoh, Jason Njoku to speak at Social Media Week Lagos | Feb. 26th – Mar. 2nd

social media week lagosSocial Media Week Lagos 2018 promises participants a time of insightful conversations, reflections, and laudable impact. Headlining this year’s opening Summit are top veterans in their various industries; Nigeria’s Noble Laureate Wole Soyinka, Veteran Broadcaster and Founder of Channels TV John Momoh, Awarding Actress and Movie Producer Rita Dominic amongst others.

Themed “Closer”, this year’s conference slated for February 26th to March 2nd will uncover how technology helps people find their individuality while also fostering community, thereby transforming the world into a global village.

The opening event tagged ‘Future of Media’ will converge Africa’s most inspiring broadcasters, journalists, content creators and bloggers to share best practices and discuss what’s next on the continents media landscape. The day will open with a conversation with Channels Television’s Chairman John Momoh. Additional programming will be hosted by Guardian Nigeria, MTV BaseAfrica, Pulse Nigeria and other media platforms.

For more information and registration kindly visit www.smwlagos.com

