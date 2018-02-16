BellaNaija

BN Bridal: Timeless Beauty Collection by Crystal Design

16.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Ukrainian design Crystal Design‘s bridal collection tagged Timeless Beauty is a mixture of urban style, individuality and glamour.

The rich mix of lace applique, sequin, feathers and embroidery will look great on a bride who loves subtle glam. We love the striking elegance and sophistication that shines through from each piece.

Credits
Bridal Brand: @crystaldesign_official

  • Moi February 16, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Wow!.. i mean Wow!. this is a breathe of fresh air

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Lady D February 18, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I haven’t seen a collection like this in a long while. The designer was able to execute their vision effortlessly. I love it. ☺

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Queen Spicey February 20, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Did Berta have anything to do with this? Cause it looks closely like her kinda work. Really beautiful…

    Love this! 14 Reply
