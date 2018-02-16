BN Bridal: Timeless Beauty Collection by Crystal Design

Ukrainian design Crystal Design‘s bridal collection tagged Timeless Beauty is a mixture of urban style, individuality and glamour.
The rich mix of lace applique, sequin, feathers and embroidery will look great on a bride who loves subtle glam. We love the striking elegance and sophistication that shines through from each piece.
Enjoy!
Credits
Bridal Brand: @crystaldesign_official
Wow!.. i mean Wow!. this is a breathe of fresh air
I haven’t seen a collection like this in a long while. The designer was able to execute their vision effortlessly. I love it. ☺
Did Berta have anything to do with this? Cause it looks closely like her kinda work. Really beautiful…