He Fell in Love The minute He saw Her Picture! Folake & Ademola ‘s Beautiful #Fab2018 Wedding

Ruby Gardens, Lagos and had their church ceremony and reception at Landmark Events Centre, Lagos. The couple looked amazing in their different outfits for both ceremonies.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple love and happiness together.
By The Bride, Folake
I was in Lagos for a month in January 2016 and I attended a traditional engagement. I returned to The UK and the bride called me that a friend of her husband saw my picture and he asked If we could swipe numbers and that was it. He lives in America and I live in the UK. So since the 8th of February, we only had phone conversations. He was due to travel to Nigeria in May so we had to make that a meeting point. He planned to do a stopover in Paris since he has never been there and wanted to explore the city. He asked if I could join him and I said yes. Paris was so much fun that he decided to return to London with me for a couple of more days before travelling to Nigeria.
I went to my boy’s house as he just got back from Nigeria from his traditional engagement. A group of us met up at his house to look through his wedding pictures and that’s when I saw Folake. I just had to ask who she was and if I had a shot with her. It just so happened she was single. I was given her number with her permission and that’s how it started on the 8th of February 2017. Since Folake and I lived in different countries, I had to think quickly how we could meet. I was due to travel to Nigeria in May so I asked if she would be okay travelling to Paris as our first official meeting as I really wanted to explore Paris with her and she agreed. After talking on the phone for a few months, we met in Paris May 2016 then I travelled back to London with her.
By The Bride, Folake
When I met her in Paris, I knew I was going to marry her! Six months after we met in Paris, I started shopping for rings (never been here before I didn’t know what I was looking for). I read articles on how much an engagement should be based on a man’s salary. I asked for her input on what type or shape she wanted her ring to look like. So, I integrated her input, the articles, and mine and when I saw the ring I knew this was going to be it.
White Wedding
Traditional Wedding
