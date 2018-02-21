A Celebration of Love, Culture and Beauty! Kelechi and Frank’s Elegant Wedding #Frankelz2018

Kelechi wore a white feathered ball gown by Mynamour and a burgundy mermaid dress by Toju Foyeh for her white wedding ceremony. She and her groom looked amazing in all their traditional outfits which showed such a rich and vibrant celebration of culture. Two major highlights of the reception were their grand entrance which saw them come into the reception venue from a huge glittering silver disco ball and Phyno‘s performance which had everyone dancing.
Here is a little backstory of how the meet.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a love-filled marriage together.
How We Met
By The Bride, Kelechi
They say that most times, we find love in places where we never even imagined. It all Started when I caught the bouquet at my friend’s wedding on the 10th of December 2016. For some reason, I took it really personal and serious. I was like, “God is this a sign?” I remember even praying over it that night. Fast forward to some weeks later, I went for a church programme in Delta state and a friend of mine whom I bumped into said she wanted to introduce me to someone. In my mind, I was over it because I was kind of used to that referral shenanigans but who would have thought that it could be the way I would meet my other half.
Our Proposal
Before I could say, Jack Robinson, the introduction to his family had gone so fast and every of his family already knew me. He took the bold step of going to meet my family, My dad precisely and this was when I knew he was serious. When a man wants you, he can do everything in his power to show how serious and committed he is.
It happened like a movie and he finally popped the question a few months later. Who am I to say No? Of course, I do want to Marry you, Frank! I have never felt at home like you make me do.
Pre-Wedding
White Wedding
Kelechi and Frank’s entrance was so grand! They arrived in a shimmering silver disco ball. Love it! Kelechi and Frank’s Elegant Wedding is a Celebration of Love, Culture and Beauty #Frankelz2018 Photography: @jopstudios Bride: @pinkykelz Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal Bride’s Dress: @mynamour Bride’s Second Dress (Burgundy): @tojufoyeh Headpiece: @avantgardeby_elizabethr Accessories: @elsiejoybridal Hair: @tasalahq Makeup: @bimpeonakoya Fabric: @fabrics_saleng Ivory Shoe: @jimmychoo Silver Shoe: @vincecamuto sourced by @quepersonalshopper Planner: @zapphaire_events @funkebucknor Special Effect and light : @innovatemedia1 Decor @Decorbyfurtullah
There is something so romantic about slow dancing 😍 A Celebration of Love, Culture and Beauty! Kelechi and Frank’s Elegant Wedding #Frankelz2018 More on www.bellanaija.com/weddings or the link in our bio #BellaNaijaWeddings Photography: @jopstudios Bride: @pinkykelz Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal Bride’s Dress: @mynamour Bride’s Second Dress (Burgundy): @tojufoyeh Headpiece: @avantgardeby_elizabethr Accessories: @elsiejoybridal Hair: @tasalahq Makeup: @bimpeonakoya Fabric: @fabrics_saleng Ivory Shoe: @jimmychoo Silver Shoe: @vincecamuto sourced by @quepersonalshopper Planner: @zapphaire_events @funkebucknor Special Effect and light : @innovatemedia1 Decor @Decorbyfurtullah Video @funkebucknor
Highlight from #Frankelz2018 A Celebration of Love, Culture and Beauty! Kelechi and Frank’s Elegant Wedding More on www.bellanaija.com/weddings or the link in our bio #BellaNaijaWeddings Photography: @jopstudios Bride: @pinkykelz Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal Bride’s Dress: @mynamour Bride’s Second Dress (Burgundy): @tojufoyeh Headpiece: @avantgardeby_elizabethr Accessories: @elsiejoybridal Hair: @tasalahq Makeup: @bimpeonakoya Fabric: @fabrics_saleng Ivory Shoe: @jimmychoo Silver Shoe: @vincecamuto sourced by @quepersonalshopper Planner: @zapphaire_events@funkebucknor Special Effect and light : @innovatemedia1 Decor @Decorbyfurtullah Video: @cinematicsng
Credits
Pre-Wedding
Photography: @jopstudios
Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal
Dress: @ayabaofficial
Hair: @ceezystyling
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Traditional Wedding
Photography: @jopstudios
First Outfit: @Styletemple
Makeup: @Jojostouch
Hand fan:@fabricexpress
Beads: @Casablancaglam
Second Outfit: @Deolasagoeofficial
Shoes: @Jimmychoo
Peacock hand fan:@fabricexpress
Stylist:@lavish_bridal
White Wedding
Photography: @jopstudios
Bride: @pinkykelz
Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal
Bride’s Dress: @mynamour
Bride’s Second Dress (Burgundy): @tojufoyeh
Headpiece: @avantgardeby_elizabethr
Accessories: @elsiejoybridal
Hair: @tasalahq
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Fabric: @fabrics_saleng
Ivory Shoe: @jimmychoo
Silver Shoe: @vincecamuto sourced by @quepersonalshopper
Planner: @zapphaire_events@funkebucknor
Special Effect and light : @innovatemedia1
“Go big or go home” Gbam! HML beautiful couple…
Much love from Cape Town
Oh my daiiz… I saw Bob. Oshheey BADDEST
That’s nice, I’m happy that r*** girls are happily tying the knot. Pretty bride.
Mumu
Who is this?
https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Kelechi-and-Frank-BellaNaija-wedding-046.jpg
You at BAD!! that’s naija’s own RISKY na 🙂 🙂
Sigh…’world people’ everywhere you go! Congratulations and happy married life to the couple.
@anon I think that’s the chief bridesmaid but she looks so much like bobrisky
Everything is just beautiful😘Congrats Kelechi
Is this bobo risky? https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Kelechi-and-Frank-BellaNaija-wedding-046.jpg
so so cute!!! I love the entrance, everything is just beautiful! HML…
What a grand entrance!!! Beautiful couple. God bless your union in Jesus name. That babe with the pastel pink hair looks a bit like Bobrisky.
it is bobrisky
Chai…congratulations to them..
Someone hook me up nah!…such a good looking couple.
it is bobrisky
Congrats to the couple…abeg which work or business them they do o? Wedding everything on piont.