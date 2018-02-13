BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s a New Beginning as Casual Queen launches Ready-to-Wear Clothing Line

13.02.2018 at By 12 Comments

Casual Queen

Fashion and lifestyle brand, Casual Queen has announced the launch of its online clothing store www.casualqueen.net. The brand which caters to the ever-changing clothing needs of the modern, chic woman, offers a range of stylish pieces ranging from relaxed casual wear to smarter casual pieces suitable for the day to day needs of today’s woman.

Casual Queen’s first collection is aptly called ‘New Beginnings’. The collection includes a selection of tasteful and trendy dresses, jumpsuits, tops, pants and elegant kaftans, all of which portray the brand’s image of ‘Chic & Effortless Fashion’.

Founded by the vivacious duo, Henrietta A. Uwhubetiyi and Henrietta Mabilo; the brand is set to make a significant mark in the Nigerian ready-to-wear landscape.

“Our unique selling point is offering our customers’ lovely, carefully curated clothing without the exhaustion of the normal shopping experience. Our pieces are must-haves and usually limited edition. We go to very extensive lengths to source for our fabrics and ensure they are well finished to international standards”.

Casual Queen currently operates an online store, delivering beautifully crafted apparel all over Nigeria and internationally. Customers can also learn more about the brand and shop exclusive ready- to- wear pieces at at 41 Luxe, Suite 09 Aaron Mall, 12b Olubunmi Owa Road(Road 16), off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

For more information;

Website: www.casualqueen.net
Instagram: @casual_queen_ltd
Facebook: @casualqueenltd
Email: info@casualqueen.net
Telephone: 08177733220 and 08160000187
Address: 41 Luxe, Suite 09 Aaron Mall, 12b Olubunmi Owa Road(Road 16), off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

Credits

Press launch by Tosin Abiodun
Model- @susanne_okolo of @pagemodels
Photography-@tripcityvisuals
Make up-@prettyforhim

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

12 Comments on It’s a New Beginning as Casual Queen launches Ready-to-Wear Clothing Line
  • Lola February 13, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    This is awesome. Lovely clothes. I can’t wait to get the black dress!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Bex February 13, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Love every piece. Elegant, trendy and chic! Definitely buying!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Cynthia Ogwueke February 13, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    The designs are really trendy. Would love to try them out. Lovely website too! Easy to navigate.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Princess February 13, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Cloths truly fit for Queens. Exquisite!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • lols February 13, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    from your comments above, it is obvious the 3 of you are related to casual queen.
    this is the problem with our local brands! how can these simple tops (which a regular tailor can saw) be selling for 15k – 25k?? Kilode?? and you are just starting…. no embellishments, basic fabrics yet you sell for 25k.
    anywayz, i guess its not meant for people like me. Your lekki neighbors will patronize you

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • Cynthia O February 13, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      personally i adore their choice of style. Simple yet trendy. It is people like you that will see good and trash it all in the name of “i can’t afford it”…well like you said…not for people like you. i am sure “bend-down select” aint far from you either…

      Love this! 14
    • Anonymous February 14, 2018 at 11:14 am

      Cynthia O, you are rude. The brand is actually pricey and even if you may be able to afford it, don’t knock down other people that can’t. She might be able to afford it. But in all honesty though, why are these Nigerian brands always ridiculously expensive? One would have to wait until they travel to get good affordable clothes.

      Love this! 14
  • Mo.breeze February 13, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Really lovely, simple yet trendily fashionable… TheBeginning

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Chidi February 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Nice. Clean finishing.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Will February 13, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Simply exquisite!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • ireti February 13, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Nice start.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Lenny February 20, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I can so see myself in all of these beautiful pieces, as the African queen that I am : D

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija