It’s a New Beginning as Casual Queen launches Ready-to-Wear Clothing Line

Fashion and lifestyle brand, Casual Queen has announced the launch of its online clothing store www.casualqueen.net. The brand which caters to the ever-changing clothing needs of the modern, chic woman, offers a range of stylish pieces ranging from relaxed casual wear to smarter casual pieces suitable for the day to day needs of today’s woman.

Casual Queen’s first collection is aptly called ‘New Beginnings’. The collection includes a selection of tasteful and trendy dresses, jumpsuits, tops, pants and elegant kaftans, all of which portray the brand’s image of ‘Chic & Effortless Fashion’.

Founded by the vivacious duo, Henrietta A. Uwhubetiyi and Henrietta Mabilo; the brand is set to make a significant mark in the Nigerian ready-to-wear landscape.

“Our unique selling point is offering our customers’ lovely, carefully curated clothing without the exhaustion of the normal shopping experience. Our pieces are must-haves and usually limited edition. We go to very extensive lengths to source for our fabrics and ensure they are well finished to international standards”.

Casual Queen currently operates an online store, delivering beautifully crafted apparel all over Nigeria and internationally. Customers can also learn more about the brand and shop exclusive ready- to- wear pieces at at 41 Luxe, Suite 09 Aaron Mall, 12b Olubunmi Owa Road(Road 16), off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

For more information;

Website: www.casualqueen.net

Instagram: @casual_queen_ltd

Facebook: @casualqueenltd

Email: info@casualqueen.net

Telephone: 08177733220 and 08160000187

Address: 41 Luxe, Suite 09 Aaron Mall, 12b Olubunmi Owa Road(Road 16), off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

Credits

Press launch by Tosin Abiodun

Model- @susanne_okolo of @pagemodels

Photography-@tripcityvisuals

Make up-@prettyforhim

