It’s a New Beginning as Casual Queen launches Ready-to-Wear Clothing Line

Fashion and lifestyle brand, Casual Queen has announced the launch of its online clothing store www.casualqueen.net. The brand which caters to the ever-changing clothing needs of the modern, chic woman, offers a range of stylish pieces ranging from relaxed casual wear to smarter casual pieces suitable for the day to day needs of today’s woman.
Casual Queen’s first collection is aptly called ‘New Beginnings’. The collection includes a selection of tasteful and trendy dresses, jumpsuits, tops, pants and elegant kaftans, all of which portray the brand’s image of ‘Chic & Effortless Fashion’.
Founded by the vivacious duo, Henrietta A. Uwhubetiyi and Henrietta Mabilo; the brand is set to make a significant mark in the Nigerian ready-to-wear landscape.
“Our unique selling point is offering our customers’ lovely, carefully curated clothing without the exhaustion of the normal shopping experience. Our pieces are must-haves and usually limited edition. We go to very extensive lengths to source for our fabrics and ensure they are well finished to international standards”.
Casual Queen currently operates an online store, delivering beautifully crafted apparel all over Nigeria and internationally. Customers can also learn more about the brand and shop exclusive ready- to- wear pieces at at 41 Luxe, Suite 09 Aaron Mall, 12b Olubunmi Owa Road(Road 16), off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.
For more information;
Website: www.casualqueen.net
Instagram: @casual_queen_ltd
Facebook: @casualqueenltd
Email: info@casualqueen.net
Telephone: 08177733220 and 08160000187
Address: 41 Luxe, Suite 09 Aaron Mall, 12b Olubunmi Owa Road(Road 16), off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.
Credits
Press launch by Tosin Abiodun
Model- @susanne_okolo of @pagemodels
Photography-@tripcityvisuals
Make up-@prettyforhim
This is awesome. Lovely clothes. I can’t wait to get the black dress!
Love every piece. Elegant, trendy and chic! Definitely buying!
The designs are really trendy. Would love to try them out. Lovely website too! Easy to navigate.
Cloths truly fit for Queens. Exquisite!
from your comments above, it is obvious the 3 of you are related to casual queen.
this is the problem with our local brands! how can these simple tops (which a regular tailor can saw) be selling for 15k – 25k?? Kilode?? and you are just starting…. no embellishments, basic fabrics yet you sell for 25k.
anywayz, i guess its not meant for people like me. Your lekki neighbors will patronize you
personally i adore their choice of style. Simple yet trendy. It is people like you that will see good and trash it all in the name of “i can’t afford it”…well like you said…not for people like you. i am sure “bend-down select” aint far from you either…
Cynthia O, you are rude. The brand is actually pricey and even if you may be able to afford it, don’t knock down other people that can’t. She might be able to afford it. But in all honesty though, why are these Nigerian brands always ridiculously expensive? One would have to wait until they travel to get good affordable clothes.
Really lovely, simple yet trendily fashionable… TheBeginning
Nice. Clean finishing.
Simply exquisite!
Nice start.
I can so see myself in all of these beautiful pieces, as the African queen that I am : D