Diversity! 👏🏾 CoverGirl’s Latest Campaign features Model with Vitiligo

CoverGirl has unveiled their latest beauty campaign, which features a model with vitiligo for the very first time.

Photo Credit: @amy.deanna

Amy Deanna stars in the new ad tagged I Am What I Make Up. The 15-minute video shows the Texan model promoting the truBlend Foundation with the words “Why try to blend in when you can choose how to stand out?”.

The model has praised CoverGirl for giving representation to those living with vitiligo, which causes the skin to become discoloured in patches.

In an interview with People, Amy said:

I’m thankful to take part in this. It’s surreal. I believe that inclusiveness will challenge unrealistic beauty standards within the beauty industry and in humanity.

I remember seeing Queen Latifah on TV as a CoverGirl when I was young. That was so inspiring. I can’t express how excited I am to say, I too have had the opportunity to work with CoverGirl.

I often find myself trying for perfection. It’s just not realistic. No one is perfect all the time.

CoverGirl is definitely taking giant strides in the way of diversity in the beauty industry. In 2016, blogger Nura Afia was named the beauty brand’s first Muslim ambassador, while blogger James Charles became their first male spokesmodel in the same year.

Vitiligo is a skin condition caused by a lack of melanin, a pigment in the skin, which results in white patches appearing on the body.

Watch the campaign video here

