Join us at Social Media Week 2018 for BellaNaija Style in Conversation with Lisa Folawiyo

Lisa Folawiyo is arguably one of Africa’s greatest living fashion icons. Creative Director and Founder of Lisa Folawiyo Studio, Jewel By Lisa and the J Label, over the course of 11 years, has forged a brilliant career and remained true to herself, moving to the beat of her own aesthetic drum. Her critically acclaimed and commercially successful collections have been worn by celebrities across the globe including Tiwa Savage, Rita Dominic, Falana, Solange Knowles and Lucy Liu to name a few.

Very much attuned to the demands of the digital landscape, Lisa’s Instagram feed has become the stuff of sartorial legend, chronicling the way the contemporary fashion literate woman dresses and providing inspiration for her thousands of followers.

Feted the world over for her unique and often imitated style, she will be talking to Mazzi Odu, Editor At Large of BellaNaija Style about her creative and business journey so far, the power of social media, the way she has used it to build her brand, and of course offering the audience some all-too-important fashion tips!

We are looking forward to an informative session with Lisa on the 1st of March 2018 at Social Media Week Lagos #SMWLagos2018!