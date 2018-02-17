Dami Osinbajo’s fiancè Olusegun Bakare is a Pastor at RCCG – SA to VP

BellaNaija

17.02.2018

Following the news of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo‘s daughter Dami‘s engagement, rumors went around the country that the husband-to-be is a Muslim.

The Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media & Pubicity, Laolu Akande cleared up the rumors via his Twitter account.

He said that the fiance Olusegun Bakare is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and even a Teenagers Pastor there.

Read the tweet below:

Photo Credit: Twitter – @akandeoj

  • Hawt Talk With Tosan February 17, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Why does his fate matter so much? Is it that christians have no flaws? Jeez! All these investigations and PSAs just to clarify that he is a “saintly” christian. How about we just wish them well and hope they are both great human beings period!

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • Hawt Talk With Tosan February 18, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      *Faith

      Love this! 5
  • Marta February 17, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    His mum is still a Muslim no matter how you spin it . The write up should have acknowledge that the mother is Bola Shagaya

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Anonymous February 18, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      And how is the mum being a Muslim important to the union. Some of you are just plain STUPID.

      Love this! 40
    • Ibi February 19, 2018 at 12:18 am

      And so?

      Love this! 10
    • Ottawa Queen February 19, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Is the lady marrying the mum? Msheww!

      Love this! 14
  • mulikat February 17, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    anybody can marry who ever,they want,once not force marriage or child marriage.

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • Sarah February 17, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I think people presumed that the groom-to-be is Muslim since his mum is Bola Shagaya. However, I find it amusing that the VP is trying to hard not to include the connection with Bola Shagaya. At least, the guy did not fall from the skies.

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Tosyn Anthony February 17, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Dear BN readers,

    Please your help is all I need as my dad is fighting for his life as he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and he must do dialysis pls help me dear Nigerians pls am on my knees begging you all pls help as each dialysis cost 25000 pls help me all things have tough for us as we have sold everything just for him to survive. Pls am counting on you people’s support.
    This is my no 08141326899 for clarification
    Thank you

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • o February 17, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Write to BN community corner with proof of diagnosis and funds needed. I’m wondering why you have not written to them up publish but want to keep asking for funds in the comment section. If indeed your story is true, we should see it in as a post.

      Love this! 64
  • congrats February 17, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    congrats blessed people; happy married life in advance.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mondela February 17, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Even if he’s Muslim, it’s nobody’s business.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • mulikat February 18, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Mondela. my people ,nobody business, marriage is between , 2 people not all the world..anybody can marry any religion ,tribe,race ,class or age.once is not under age and force marrige shekena.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Aare farmland February 18, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Religion seems to knock love out of the park.
    Airport improvement and safety and farm safety pressure group.

    Love this! 9 Reply
MENU BellaNaija