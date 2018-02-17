Dami Osinbajo’s fiancè Olusegun Bakare is a Pastor at RCCG – SA to VP

Following the news of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo‘s daughter Dami‘s engagement, rumors went around the country that the husband-to-be is a Muslim.

The Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media & Pubicity, Laolu Akande cleared up the rumors via his Twitter account.

He said that the fiance Olusegun Bakare is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and even a Teenagers Pastor there.

Read the tweet below:

In response to media inquiries, Oluseun Bakare to whom VP Osinbajo’s first born & daughter Oludamilola would be marrying, is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and Teenage church pastor there. We wish the blessed couple bliss! pic.twitter.com/hBT9ppD58r — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 17, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter – @akandeoj