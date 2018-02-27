Deeper Christian Life Ministry contributes to Community Development- Installs Traffic Lights & Link Bridge

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has sealed a pact with communities in and around the Gbagada, Lagos headquarters of the church towards the social, economic and infrastructure development of the community. The pact which will see the Deeper Life Church continually invests in opening of the various sections of the community through creating and improving access roads and which will involve the collaboration of members of the community, was sealed at a Townhall Meeting between the leadership of the Church and representatives of interest groups in and around the Gbagada area.

Speaking at the event, held at the Agape Hall, Gbagada, Lagos, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, represented by Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Phillip Oluwi, pledged the commitment of the Church to continue to attract development while also boosting socio-economic activity in the area.

Pastor Kumuyi who referred to the Deeper Life Church as a member of the community said the growth and progress of the church must positively and directly reflect on the lives of the people and the socio-economic growth of the area. The General Superintendent, who said the town hall meeting became necessary ahead of the opening of the new ultra-mordern headquarters building of the church, expressed the preparedness of the church to always create opportunities for a two-way communication designed to sustain a regime of mutual understanding with the people.

“We are interested in the building and development this community. Our growth as a church cannot be said to be complete if it does not positively rub off on the rest of the community,” he stated. He said the Church had already installed traffic lights in a number of places around the community with a view to easing human and vehicular movement and is committed to partnering with the community and the Lagos State Government to ensure that other development projects that will make life more meaningful are attracted to the community.

Deeper Life had constructed a bridge to link the community and its environs and ease traffic in the area. The bridge, which will be commissioned by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018, was part of the church’s social investment projects designed to impact on its immediate environment.

Also speaking on the occasion, another senior of the church, Pastor Alfred Oghene, referred to the soon-to-be-unveiled church Headquarters building as a tourist attraction that will attract visitors from all over the world and expressed the belief that such a development will contribute towards boosting the economy of the area and that of Lagos State in general.

He said the church had already trained more than 200 youths who will work with the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) towards facilitating vehicular and human movement. The occasion provided various leaders of the community, including baales, market leaders and Community Development Association leaders of various parts of the neighborhood the opportunity to present areas of potential intervention and issues of mutual interest before the leadership of the church with the hope of finding solutions to them.

