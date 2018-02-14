“I had faith and an incredible amount of resilience that saw me through” – Amara Kanu on being a Teenage Mum

Amara Kanu has on her Instagram wished her son Sean Kanu, a happy birthday.

Kanu shared her journey through motherhood, discussing how she felt when she had him as a teenager 13 years ago.

She did not know what she was doing, she wrote, but through faith and resilience was able to prevail.

She wrote:

13 years ago today. I didn’t know what I was doing. How I was going to be a teenage mum amidst so many Internal and External critics. I was very career driven. How was I going to drop school and take care of my new Valentine baby 👶🏽 ?🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 But I had faith. And an incredible amount of resilience that saw me through. I remember my mum telling me that what I had in my hands was greater. And then that’s when I looked down at his lovely head full of hair and let out a grateful sigh and this shot was taken. Picture Perfect.

Being a mother is one of the most highest paid jobs in the world since the payment is PURE LOVE. 💐🌺🌸🌼 I’m glad I took the leap. Sean Boy. You rock my body. Happy birthday @sean.kanu My Valentine. My love. My motivation. .

I’m emotional today. My baby is a teenager.

Don’t give up on your dreams my lovers.

Photo Credit: amarakanu