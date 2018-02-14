“I had faith and an incredible amount of resilience that saw me through” – Amara Kanu on being a Teenage Mum

Amara Kanu has on her Instagram wished her son Sean Kanu, a happy birthday.
Kanu shared her journey through motherhood, discussing how she felt when she had him as a teenager 13 years ago.
She did not know what she was doing, she wrote, but through faith and resilience was able to prevail.
She wrote:
13 years ago today. I didn’t know what I was doing. How I was going to be a teenage mum amidst so many Internal and External critics. I was very career driven. How was I going to drop school and take care of my new Valentine baby 👶🏽 ?🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 But I had faith. And an incredible amount of resilience that saw me through. I remember my mum telling me that what I had in my hands was greater. And then that’s when I looked down at his lovely head full of hair and let out a grateful sigh and this shot was taken. Picture Perfect.
.
.
Being a mother is one of the most highest paid jobs in the world since the payment is PURE LOVE. 💐🌺🌸🌼 I’m glad I took the leap. Sean Boy. You rock my body. Happy birthday @sean.kanu My Valentine. My love. My motivation. .
I’m emotional today. My baby is a teenager.
Don’t give up on your dreams my lovers.
See the post below:
Photo Credit: amarakanu
Wow! Congratulations lady! Kids are a blessing and from what I’ve heard about you, you are grace personified. Well done Mrs. AK!
Amara. You were married babe to a RICH ASS premier league husband.. Im sure that helped your tremendous , incredible resilience , wouldnt you say?. Letsnotgetittwisted.congratulations to your lucky young man.
Me sef been dey wonder oh. Thanks for shedding some light, cos here I was thinking she was a 15 year old who got pregnant and had to do it all by herself. Not to take away from her love, care, nurturing, dedication, etc. towards the baby oh, it’s just that…
Thank you @passingby. It’s not like she was impregnated by a fellow student outside wedlock. She saw a rich man and married him, albeit at a young age. What did she expect after marriage? Isn’t it babies? She dropped out because like her mum told her, Kanu would offer her better opportunities than what her parents could give her.
I remember that time of their wedding and all the news in city people and global excellence. I just didn’t believe she was that young, I didn’t believe Kanu wowuld do that.
There I was thinking she was also giving football age in order to keep in line with her husband’s football age.a
Wow! Am really surprised