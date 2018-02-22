BellaNaija

Folu Stroms, Bolanle Olukanni, Timini Egbuson, Ozzy Agu at the Premiere of #MTVShugaNaija

22.02.2018

Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Georgina Arnold & Alex Okosi

The highly anticipated MTV Shuga Naija Season 6 is premiering tonight at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki,!

The cast and crew of the educational TV series, such as Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolanle Olukanni, Timini Egbuson, Ozzy Agu, Jemima Osunde, Tope Oshin, Dr Sid, Kiss Daniel, Olumide Oworu, Samantha Walsh and more have been spotted on the green carpet.

Globally regarded as Africa’s most viewed youth-focused series, “MTV Shuga” has since inception in 2009 grown local cultural and social relevance on a continent which is rich in social diversity and culture and where countries are wanting content in local languages that resonates with them culturally.

Broadcast in over 61 countries, the series format which combines music and prevalent pro-social issues which are relevant across the continent, MTV SHUGA Season 6 features a plot that both in storyline and visually, portrays the vibrant streets, eclectic clubs along with the bustle of Lagos metropolis along with  the contrasting Northern Kano and Kaduna regions.

See photos from the premiere below:

Jemima Osunde

Bolanle Olukanni

Timini Egbuson

Kiss Daniel

Olumide Oworu

Dr Sid

Solid Star

Ozzy Agu

Samantha Walsh

Timini Egbuson and Jemima Osunde

Emmanuel Ikubuese

Tope Oshin

Ozzy Agu & Bolanle Olukanni

Folu Storms

OC Ukeje

K’Ola

Kaylah Oniwo

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi

Ehiz

Bollylomo

DJ Lambo

Photo Credit: @bhmng

5 Comments on Folu Stroms, Bolanle Olukanni, Timini Egbuson, Ozzy Agu at the Premiere of #MTVShugaNaija
  • o February 23, 2018 at 4:41 am

    See how Kiss Daniel is sticking out like a sore thumb!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • africhic February 23, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Did something happen? Where are the cast members i recognise other than Timini and Olumide.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Temi February 23, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Tope Oshin and bright lights or should I say bra lights? 😂

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • MK February 23, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Bellanaija what is going on? when I click on events tab I don’t see list of all events only. now its mixed with features, news and all. or is is it my computer but i don’t think so

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ese February 23, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Ohh Sammy Walsh, I am so happy to see this new look. Please keep it and don’t go back to having that multi-coloured short hair. You look beautiful like this..Thanks. Also, keep dressing like this pleeeeaaase!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
