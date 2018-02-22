Idris Elba & Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre make first Post-Engagement Red Carpet Appearance

Idris Elba is all smiles as he holds hands with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowreat the premiere of Yardie held during the 2018 Berlin International Film Festival at Zoo Palast on Thursday (February 22) in Berlin, Germany.
This is the couple’s first red carpet appearance following the news of their engagement a couple of days ago.
The 45-year-old actor and the 29-year-old model looked good together as they posed for photos.
Check on it!
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matthias Nareyek
is she preggo already???wonderful!!
Pregnant! She has to be. She is a model. Why else would she have a belly?
Very Pregnant!🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽. Omo ti de!
Yep…pregnant!!!! Osheyyyyy baddest Idris lol
if she is pregnant then Idris has a problem
i am happy for them and hope its not the case but idris has a track record of impregnating the women he marries or is engaged to before the wedding and then leaving them shortly after they give birth.
I hope this is not the case again
aint people fed up of most successful black men always going for light skin black women, latinos,white, very rare for them to go for dark skin girls like lupita. It is just a damn shame – this is something people don’t like to talk about – most of our black men do prefer lighter skin. i know which of my friends aint married or have boyfriends. it is just a damn shame
@tiana
Change your circle of friends and your mentality. Their color is not the reason for their singleness, low self confidence is a turn off. Colorism is an American thing, If lupita lived in Kenya, a dark skin African man will marry her just like how many dark skin folks are getting married all over Africa with no problem. Denzel, Samuel L jackson, Dwayde wade, Angela basset’s husband etc. Ones who marry outside their race, light skin is still a small percentage compared to the majority. I see day to day dark skin African black men married to dark African women. One of my friend is lupita’s skin color and her husband is dark as well. He mentioned one of the things that attracted him was her skin color, It was so dark and even toned.
how about not pregnant! just has a belly like most of us
Hahaha…you think Idris has reached that level of conciousness and selflessness? All these ones that are still looking for fresh blood, it is now a woman with tum tum belle he would go for…lol
@tiana
What is there to talk about?
Who a successful black man dates is nobody’s business and he shouldn’t have to cater to your insecurities.
Nobody decides for you the calibre of men you date, You have your freedom of choice, so do the black men, so abeg stop with the subtle rants.
As innnnnn, thank you @lemme rant.
@tiana so people still have skin color mentality in 2018……… you don’t say. I’m female and I’m dark skinned, don’t think I have ever had the experience of the pro’s or cons of having dark/light skin.
I’m dark and right from primary school iv always been considered as one of the prettiest. Actually won awards in sec school. LOL. Never had a problem attracting guys either.
Funny thing is my preference is even for dark skinned guys and Yoruba, like me. But I ended up marrying very light skinned and Igbo.
Your friends being dark doesn’t have anything to do with their single status trust me. There are some guys like my hubby who’s preference is even dark skin. So abeg remove this your mentality in 2018 biko.
Indeed pregnant o
I just love his movies